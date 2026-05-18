Former Congress MLA of Rajpura submits representation to Punjab SEC to remove SHOs, DSP for fair polls

Senior Congress leader and former Rajpura MLA Hardial Singh Kamboj has raised apprehensions about the issue of alleged partisan role played by the Rajpura police and has submitted a representation to the Punjab State Election Commission demanding “shifting of the local DSP and SHOs’” ahead of the ongoing municipal council elections.

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In his representation to the commission, Kamboj has alleged partisan roles played by the DSP Rajpura and SHOs’ of Rajpura city and Banur.

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“The aforesaid officers are widely perceived amongst opposition candidates, political workers and the general public to be functioning in favour of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and there exists grave apprehension that their continuance during the election process would seriously compromise the fairness and transparency of elections”, it reads.

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He has mentioned that there are grave apprehensions of “politically motivated misuse of police and administrative machinery” during the ongoing municipal council elections of Rajpura.

“Despite repeated complaints and representations submitted earlier, no effective or visible corrective action has yet been taken by the concerned authorities and the officers regarding whom serious apprehensions of partisan conduct had repeatedly been raised are still continuing in Rajpura and adjoining areas and are allegedly functioning in a politically influenced and partisan manner in favour of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party”, Kamboj said.

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“At this crucial stage of scrutiny for the polls, extremely alarming developments and threats are continuously being reported by opposition candidates, political workers and independent candidates contesting elections against candidates supported by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. Workers, supporters and influential persons connected with the ruling party are openly proclaiming and threatening that nomination papers of opposition candidates shall be got rejected ‘by hook or crook’ through pressure, manipulation and misuse of official machinery”, reads the complaint submitted to the state election commission, a copy of which is also sent to District Magistrates of Patiala and Mohali.

“There is widespread apprehension that the local police administration, particularly the aforesaid officers, may be used for summoning opposition workers, threatening candidates, creating fear, facilitating false complaints, coercing withdrawals and disturbing the campaign activities of opposition candidates in order to unlawfully favour candidates belonging to the ruling Party”, says Kamboj in his representation.

Talking to the tribune, Kamboj said there also exists a serious and genuine apprehension that if immediate intervention is not made by the commission, attempts may be made to hijack or unlawfully influence the polling process itself by the misuse of local administration, intimidation of polling agents, manipulation relating to ballot papers, unlawful interference near polling booths.

He further alleged the atmosphere presently prevailing in Rajpura and adjoining areas including Banur has seriously shaken public confidence in the neutrality and independence of the election machinery.

In addition to shifting of these officers, the Congress leader has also urged the commission to “permit contesting candidates and their authorised representatives to conduct independent videography” of scrutiny proceedings, polling process and counting proceedings in accordance with law.

A senior police officer said the directions pertaining to free and fair polls are already issued and no one would be allowed to play a partisan role.