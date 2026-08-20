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Home / Patiala / Former MLA, Rajpura residents protest contaminated water supply

Former MLA, Rajpura residents protest contaminated water supply

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:30 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Residents and Congress workers during a protest outside the Water Supply and Sewerage Board office in Rajpura on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR
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Led by former MLA Hardyal Singh Kamboj, hundreds of Congress workers and city residents staged a dharna outside the office of the Water Supply and Sewerage Board against contaminated water supply to Rajpura city for the past several days.

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“While we were sitting on a protest, board officials left the office instead of responding to the demands of the protesters,” said Kamboj.

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Addressing a protest rally in front of the board office, the former Rajpura MLA said the water supply to the entire city, including Sham Nagar, Old Rajpura Shamshan Ghat Road, Dhamoli village, Ganesh Nagar, Peer Colony, Banwari Market, Anand Colony, Focal Point, Sheetal Colony, Rajpura Gagan Chowk and nearby colonies, has virtually collapsed and sewage water is flowing on the roads.

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“Sewage is also getting mixed with drinking water and houses are getting contaminated supply. I had passed the Amrit-2 project in 2020 during the Congress rule and the work was to start in 2022. But it is regrettable that during the four-and-a-half years of the Aam Aadmi Party’s tenure, the problem still persists,” he added.

Kamboj also showed a bottle filled with drinking water allegedly mixed with sewage that, he claimed, was being supplied to households in Old Rajpura. He said the bottle should be taken to the house of the local MLA and she should be made to drink it. “This shows that the residents of Rajpura city are forced to drink dirty water and are facing the threat of water-borne diseases,” he said.

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The Congress leader said yesterday he and his team had visited more than a dozen colonies which are getting drinking water mixed with sewage. A two-day ultimatum was given to the officials of the department concerned to resolve the issue related to the sewage system and drinking water, he said. “But the department concerned failed to resolve the issue and today I was forced to visit the Water Supply and Sewerage Board office, along with hundreds of party workers and residents, to register a protest,” he said.

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