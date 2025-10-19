Former Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu joins Congress
Bittu served as the Patiala Mayor during former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh's government
BJP leader and former Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu joined the Congress on Sunday.
He joined the Congress in Delhi in the presence of senior party leader K C Venugopal.
Bittu served as the Patiala mayor during former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh's government.
He was elected unopposed as a municipal councillor during the Patiala municipal corporation elections and was later elevated to the post of mayor.
“Sanjeev Sharma (Bittu), the former Mayor of Patiala, joined the Indian National Congress today in the presence of AICC General Secretary (Org.) Shri @kcvenugopalmp and AICC General Secretary in-charge for Punjab Shri @bhupeshbaghel,” the Congress said in a post on X.
Shri Sanjeev Sharma (Bittu), the former Mayor of Patiala, joined the Indian National Congress today in the presence of AICC General Secretary (Org.) Shri @kcvenugopalmp and AICC General Secretary in-charge for Punjab Shri @bhupeshbaghel. pic.twitter.com/eg1PjdXfmt
— Congress (@INCIndia) October 19, 2025
Bittu followed Singh when the former CM joined the BJP.
Bittu contested the 2022 Punjab polls from Patiala Rural seat, but lost to AAP's Balbir Singh.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now