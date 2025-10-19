DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Patiala / Former Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu joins Congress

Former Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu joins Congress

Bittu served as the Patiala Mayor during former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh's government

article_Author
PTI
Patiala, Updated At : 02:29 PM Oct 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu joins the Congress in the presence of senior party leader K C Venugopal, in New Delhi. Photo: X@INCIndia
Advertisement

BJP leader and former Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu joined the Congress on Sunday.

Advertisement

He joined the Congress in Delhi in the presence of senior party leader K C Venugopal.

Advertisement

Bittu served as the Patiala mayor during former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh's government.

Advertisement

He was elected unopposed as a municipal councillor during the Patiala municipal corporation elections and was later elevated to the post of mayor.

“Sanjeev Sharma (Bittu), the former Mayor of Patiala, joined the Indian National Congress today in the presence of AICC General Secretary (Org.) Shri @kcvenugopalmp and AICC General Secretary in-charge for Punjab Shri @bhupeshbaghel,” the Congress said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Bittu followed Singh when the former CM joined the BJP.

Bittu contested the 2022 Punjab polls from Patiala Rural seat, but lost to AAP's Balbir Singh.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts