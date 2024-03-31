Former president of Shutrana Youth Congress switches loyalty to BJP

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 30

Leaders from all political parties continue to switch sides before the forthcoming General Election. Patiala MP Preneet Kaur today welcomed former Youth Congress president from Shutrana, Chaudhary Amandeep Singh and his associates to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Addressing mediapersons, the Patiala MP said, “I am pleased to welcome Chaudhary Amandeep Singh to the party today. Such talented youth leaders joining the party goes to show the trust that the youth of this country have in the policies of the PM Modi-led Central Government.”

“It’s clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party will once again register a huge win in the forthcoming General Election and I am sure that the people of Punjab will also choose the BJP for the 2027 Vidhan Sabha election,” she added.

