Former Punjabi University professor passes away

Patiala, April 17
Known as a scholar of anthropological linguistics and for his work on folklore and Punjabi cultural studies, former Professor of Linguistics at Punjabi University, Surjeet Singh (80) breathed his last after suffering a cardiac arrest here on Sunday.
Former and serving professors on the campus remembered him as someone who was completely immersed in scholarly pursuits.
He is remembered for his work on Punjabi Malwai culture. He also published a book on oral traditions and cultural heritage of Punjab.
His daughter Neelofar Sohi, an assistant professor at the University College of Engineering on the campus, said, “He was a guide to 35 students who completed their PhD theses and 150 MPhil students.”
