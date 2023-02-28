Forum organises mushaira

Patiala, February 27
The New Mehak Cultural Forum, Patiala, organised a mushaira on Saturday in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. President of the forum Dr Naresh Raj said the mushaira was dedicated to freedom fighter Prof Hans Raj Gupta and former Punjab DGP Mohammad Izhar Alam.
The musical evening began with the singing of “Alif Allah Chambe Di Booti”, written by Sultan Bahu. The gathering also enjoyed the poetry of Patiala-based poet Parvinder Shokh.
Famous poet Shakeel Azmi presented his notable compositions including, “Tu nahi dil mein, magar tera nishan baaki hai”.
