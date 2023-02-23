Forum set up to promote innovation in research

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 22

The Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University here has launched a discussion forum to promote excellence and innovation in research. After holding an in-house discussion on the matter, the university will now begin holding monthly online and offline seminars from March. The progress of the seminars will be published in the form of a report at the end of the sessions, spanning a year.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh said, "The discussion forum is designed to explore new avenues of research. It will provide a platform to intellectuals, scholars and faculty to share new ideas. An output-oriented model of research largely impacts policy issues and improves the education system of a nation," he said.

He added, “Intellectuals, scholars and faculty members from national and international universities would reflect on diverse research areas in the upcoming sessions of the discussion forum.”

He said the university believed research should be based on the Indian value system and should serve the society in a larger context. “We have identified experts of different areas for the discussions. We will hold offline and online seminars on various matters. We have already held an in-house discussion which will be extended to a full-fledged programme from March. We will publish the discussion and present papers in the form of a booklet at the end of the tenure,” the VC added.