Four arrested with 8-kg opium

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 1

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly smuggling opium into the state. The police recovered 8 kg of opium from them at a naka near Bahadurgarh. The suspects were identified as Mandeep Singh, Majit Singh, Raju Singh and Varinder Singh, all residents of Sanaur.

Addressing mediapersons, SSP Varun Sharma said sub-inspector Karnail Singh and his team were checking vehicles coming from the Rajpura side. As they stopped a car, its driver tried to sped away, but the engine of the vehicle suddenly stopped.

They added that 8-kg of opium was found inside a black bag in the car.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspects.