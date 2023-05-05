Four held with intoxicating tablets, opium

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 4

The district police claimed to have arrested four peddlers and seized 45,000 intoxicating tablets and 200-gm opium from their possession.

SP (Investigation) Digvijay Kapil said a police team had laid a naka on GT Road near Madhopur Chowk. Around 1 am, two persons riding a scooter were stopped for checking, but they sped away, he said. However, they were nabbed. During their search, the police seized 45,000 intoxicating tablets from a bag kept in the scooter. The suspects were identified as Trilok Chand of Sirhind and Mohan Singh of GT Road. They were produced in court and remanded in two-day police custody.

In another case, the Badali Ala Singh police arrested two persons with 200 grams of opium, the SP said. The suspects were identified as Simranjeet Singh and Ravi Pathak, both residents of Badhouchhi Kalan.