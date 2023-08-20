Four in police net for friend's murder in Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 19

The district police claimed to have arrested four persons for the murder of a 20-year-old youth and recovered the weapon used in the crime.

Addressing mediapersons, Raj Kumar, DSP, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Arshdeep Sharma, SHO, Fatehgarh Sahib police station, said the police had got information from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32, Chandigarh, about Sat Rahul, a resident of Sirhind City, dying during treatment for serious injuries.

Suspects in 2-day police remand The suspects were identified as Prem, alias Chotu, Krishan Chahun, Ghanaya Sahni and Harpreet Singh, alias Honey, all residents of Sirhind City.

The four suspects were produced in a court, which remanded them in police custody for two days.

The DSP said the police rushed to the hospital and recorded the statement of the victim’s mother. A case under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered. He said the matter was brought to the notice of SSP Ravjot Grewal following which a team was formed to crack the case.

The team started an investigation and arrested four suspects, identified as Prem, alias Chotu, Krishan Chahun, Ghanaya Sahni and Harpreet Singh, alias Honey, all residents of Sirhind City.

The SHO said in her complaint to the police, the victim’s mother, had stated that her son was a daily wager. He used to go for work along with his friends, the suspects in the case. She said her son had a quarrel with Prem over a mobile phone a few days ago following which he stopped going to work with them.

She said on the night of August 15, her son was sitting in the verandah of the house when she heard his shrieks. She, along with other family members, rushed towards him and found him seriously injured with a sharp weapon. Prem was carrying the sharp weapon while the other suspects were armed with sticks and rods.

The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital at Fatehgarh Sahib from where he was referred to the GMCH where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The DSP said the suspects were produced in a court, which remanded them in two-day police custody. He said during interrogation it was revealed that the victim had taken some money from them to purchase a mobile phone and was not returning the amount.

#Fatehgarh Sahib