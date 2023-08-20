 Four in police net for friend's murder in Fatehgarh Sahib : The Tribune India

  • Patiala
  • Four in police net for friend's murder in Fatehgarh Sahib

Four in police net for friend's murder in Fatehgarh Sahib

Victim done to death for not returning money borrowed to buy phone

Four in police net for friend's murder in Fatehgarh Sahib

The suspects in custody of the Fatehgarh Sahib police.



Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 19

The district police claimed to have arrested four persons for the murder of a 20-year-old youth and recovered the weapon used in the crime.

Addressing mediapersons, Raj Kumar, DSP, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Arshdeep Sharma, SHO, Fatehgarh Sahib police station, said the police had got information from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32, Chandigarh, about Sat Rahul, a resident of Sirhind City, dying during treatment for serious injuries.

Suspects in 2-day police remand

  • The suspects were identified as Prem, alias Chotu, Krishan Chahun, Ghanaya Sahni and Harpreet Singh, alias Honey, all residents of Sirhind City.
  • The four suspects were produced in a court, which remanded them in police custody for two days.

The DSP said the police rushed to the hospital and recorded the statement of the victim’s mother. A case under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered. He said the matter was brought to the notice of SSP Ravjot Grewal following which a team was formed to crack the case.

The team started an investigation and arrested four suspects, identified as Prem, alias Chotu, Krishan Chahun, Ghanaya Sahni and Harpreet Singh, alias Honey, all residents of Sirhind City.

The SHO said in her complaint to the police, the victim’s mother, had stated that her son was a daily wager. He used to go for work along with his friends, the suspects in the case. She said her son had a quarrel with Prem over a mobile phone a few days ago following which he stopped going to work with them.

She said on the night of August 15, her son was sitting in the verandah of the house when she heard his shrieks. She, along with other family members, rushed towards him and found him seriously injured with a sharp weapon. Prem was carrying the sharp weapon while the other suspects were armed with sticks and rods.

The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital at Fatehgarh Sahib from where he was referred to the GMCH where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The DSP said the suspects were produced in a court, which remanded them in two-day police custody. He said during interrogation it was revealed that the victim had taken some money from them to purchase a mobile phone and was not returning the amount.

#Fatehgarh Sahib

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Woman refuses to take husband to Canada, booked

2
Punjab

Punjab minister Harjot Bains bitten by snake during flood rescue operation

3
Nation Explainer

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain over Western Himalayan region over next 3-4 days

4
J & K

Nine soldiers killed as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

6
Chandigarh

Panchkula, Yamunanagar get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

7
Ludhiana

Flights from upcoming Halwara international airport soon: Centre

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Accused Sachin Bishnoi stayed in UP with shooters before executing murder plan, reveal sources

9
Chandigarh

New airport link: High Court for Punjab-Chandigarh meet

10
Punjab

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar suspended from Congress for anti-party activities

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects ‘violated’ norms, caused flooding downstream

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects ‘violated’ norms, caused flooding downstream

Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till tomorrow

Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till tomorrow

More forced into flood camps in Punjab

More forced into flood camps in Punjab

PM: India’s digital tech can meet global challenges

PM: India’s digital tech can meet global challenges

MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified

MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified

75% attendance made mandatory for doctors


Cities

View All

City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

Hawala operator with drug syndicate links lands in net

Cab drivers end indefinite strike

Expedite GMCH-32 projects: Health Secretary

Now, waste ‘dump’ comes up in Maloya

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Tributes paid to freedom fighters in Patiala

Seminar on sports laws held in Patiala

Award for Patiala educationist