Four workers injured in furnace blast

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 28

Four labourers were seriously injured in a furnace blast at Kisco Castings steel manufacturing company, Mandi Gobindgarh, last night. The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Khanna.

Kuldeep Goyal, factory owner, said last night as the labourers put scrap in the furnace, a sudden blast occurred. Workers were trapped in melted iron and got injured. He said he immediately took them to a private hospital, where they were undergoing treatment. Goyal said the company would bear the expenses of the treatment and the workers would be compensated.

Amloh DSP Jangjeet Singh said an FIR would be registered after recording the statements of the victims