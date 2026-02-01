DT
Home / Patiala / Fourth Patiala Military Literature Fest becomes centre of attraction for youth

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh inaugurated the festival

Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 01:35 AM Feb 13, 2026 IST
Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh during the inaugural day of the Fourth Patiala Military Literature Festival.
Patiala residents witnessed a rare display of military splendour at the fourth Patiala Military Literature Festival held at Khalsa College on Thursday. Inaugurating the festival, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh urged the youth and ex-servicemen to join the Punjab Government's intensified campaign "Yudh Nashian Virudh", calling it a new war that must be fought with the same discipline and courage as the battles on the nation's borders.

He said under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, such festivals were being organised to educate students about India's military heritage, for which the Patiala District Administration and the Military Literature Festival Association deserve appreciation.

Honouring five Veer Naris, mothers and wives of soldiers martyred in various military operations, Dr Balbir Singh noted that while one war was fought on the frontlines, another was borne by the families of soldiers. He reaffirmed the Punjab Government's commitment to supporting the families of martyrs.

Let Gen Chetinder Singh, Brig Advitya Madan and Brigadier AK Unyal of the Armoured Division were also present on the occasion.

The festival included a meticulous equipment display that drew large crowds, particularly youngsters fascinated by drones showcased for their crucial role in Operation Sindoor.

Representing the civil administration, Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia thanked Lt Gen Chetinder Singh and Brig Advitya Madan for acting as an ideal bridge between the civil administration and the Armoured Division, leading to the grand success of the Patiala Military Festival.

The MLF Nodal Officer ADC Dr Ismat Vijay Singh and RTO Babandeep Singh Walia said students from PPS Nabha also demonstrated impressive horse-riding skills.

Dr Ismat added that the festival featured a Brave-Heart Motorcycle Rally, films highlighting the history and valour of the Indian Army, military band displays, story-telling sessions on bravery, exhibitions of tanks and war equipment, archery demonstrations, Bhangra and Giddha performances by university and college students, as well as counselling sessions for the police and army recruitment.

A food court and cultural activities further added to the festival's appeal, drawing large participation from students and residents.

As part of the MLF's academic engagements, YPS Patiala hosted a stimulating session featuring two key presentations on current global flashpoints. Brig Advitya Madan analysed the geopolitical background and present status of Greenland, the USA-Iran standoff, and the Gaza peace accord, while Maj Gen Harvijay Singh briefed the audience on the Venezuela crisis.

Earlier in the morning, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Cenotaph near YPS Chowk to honour the war martyrs. Wreaths were laid by Lt Gen Chetinder Singh, Brig Advitya Madan, Brigadier Peeyush Babberwal, Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia, ADC Ismat Vijay Singh, and RTO Babandeep Singh Walia.

