Front seeks withdrawal of fee for hard copies of certificates

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 25

School teachers associated with the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) today submitted a memorandum to the district administration demanding the state government should withdraw the decision to charge Rs 200 to 250 to issue hard copies of certificates for Class V, VIII, and X.

The teachers have decided to hold a protest over the matter in the coming days. Vikramdev Singh from the DTF said, “Issuing a passed examination certificate is the basic duty of an organisation, but the Punjab School Education Board has made it a matter of income. The state government has increased the examination, continuation, registration, and late fees. They should withdraw the decision to levy the increased fees.”