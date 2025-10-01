After Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, his wife Simranjit Kaur has now taken to social media, alleging that she has been placed under house arrest and denied medical treatment.

In a three-minute video, Kaur, who is reportedly ailing, said her medical condition could be verified from both government and private hospitals. “I do not know about the whereabouts of my children and mother. If I am stating anything wrong about my medical condition, the government is free to take action. We are suffering for speaking the truth. I have been trying to reach officials, but no one is answering my calls,” she said, adding that if anything happens to her, the government would be responsible for it.

Earlier, on September 26, Pathanmajra — absconding since being booked in a rape case — had released a six-minute video claiming that social activists, fellow MLAs, and farmer unions had abandoned him.

He had revealed that his wife was unwell and undergoing treatment, while his children were in hiding fearing police action. He warned that if anything happened to his wife, who has undergone multiple surgeries, the Punjab Government would be held responsible.

The MLA further alleged that he was being targeted for opposing Delhi leaders’ interference in Punjab affairs and for questioning Water Resources Department Principal Secretary Krishan Kumar over the recent floods.

Pathanmajra, said to be the fuffad (uncle-in-law) of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife, Gurpreet Mann, has been evading arrest since early September. He reportedly escaped a police raid at a relative’s residence in Haryana and later alleged that he was being hunted for a staged encounter, accusing AAP’s Delhi leadership of running Punjab through proxies.

Meanwhile, the state government has moved to repossess Pathanmajra’s official accommodation at House No. 9-C, Bhupindra Nagar. An eviction notice served on September 2 accused the MLA of misusing the premises for political purposes. Simranjit Kaur has challenged the notice in court, where the matter is still being heard.