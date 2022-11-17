Gang dealing in stolen vehicles busted, four land in police net

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 16

The police have busted a gang that would purchase stolen cars in Patiala and then sell their parts to scrap dealers in Patran town of the district.

Police have arrested four members, including a scrap dealer and a teacher of Patran. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma said a canter, three cars, one motorcycle, five car engines, and some parts of five other cars were recovered from the possession of the suspects.

The suspects have been identified as: Prem Singla (a scrap dealer), Sukhwinder Singh (a teacher), Sandeep Singh and Sadeep Kumar (a shopkeeper).

The police said seven criminal cases, including two in Chandigarh, had been registered against dealer Prem Singla.

Elaborating on the modus operandi of the gang, the SSP said the suspects would buy stolen cars from thieves and dismantle the purchased cars to sell their parts to scrap dealers.

The gang was busted when a canter was stolen from Chandigarh on the intervening night of November 7 and 8 and was sold to Prem Singla. Taking the cognisance of the incident, a special team of the Samana CIA registered a case in the matter and arrested all four of them.

The police said they would soon nab the thieves who sold the stolen vehicles to the suspects, who have been arrested.

