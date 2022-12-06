Gang of 7 arrested for selling-buying infants in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 6

The Patiala police on Tuesday arrested seven persons, including two women, allegedly involved in the selling and buying of newborn babies.

Two infants have also been recovered from the gang members, said police.

SSP Varun Sharma said the accused include Baljinder Singh, Amandeep Kaur, Bhupinder Kaur, Lalit Kumar, Sajit, Harpreet Singh and Sukhwinder Singh.

“Following a tip-off, we arrested the gang members who had come here to sell an infant to Sukhwinder Singh. A case was registered in this regard at Sadar Samana police station. We also recovered Rs 4 lakh meant to buy the infant,” said the SSP.

Police said further investigation was on to ascertain from where these gang members arranged the infants to be sold.