Gang of drug suppliers busted, kingpin, 2 others held

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 22

The district police claimed to have busted a gang of heroin suppliers with the arrest of its kingpin and two members.

The police recovered 410 gm of heroin and Rs 1.18 lakh drug money from them. They were allegedly the main suppliers of heroin in Ludhiana, Jagraon and Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Addressing mediapersons, Rakesh Yadav, SP (Investigation), said the police received a tip-off that a person, who had taken a house on rent near Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup Sahib, supplied heroin in the area. He said SSP Ravjot Grewal constituted a team led by Gurbans Singh Bains DSP (PBI) and Inspector Amarbir Singh, CIA Incharge, to nab the suspect.

The police laid a trap and arrested Anuj Batta, a resident of Dhangerian village, and recovered 50 gm of heroin from his possession. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him on July 18.

Yadav said during investigation, Batta revealed that he, along with Jashanpreet Singh of Nabipur village near Sirhind, supplied heroin in the Fatehgarh Sahib area. They procured the contraband from Gurjant Singh, alias Jantta, a resident of Sidhwan Bet in Ludhiana district. Gurjant was allegedly the main supplier of heroin in Ludhiana, Jagraon and Fatehgarh Sahib. The cop said a raid was conducted at Gurjant’s house in Bhaini Gujran village and 350 gm of heroin and Rs 1.18 lakh drug money were recovered from there. The police said on July 20, they arrested their third accomplice Jashanpreet Singh while he was driving a car (PB-01D-1780) and recovered 10 gm of heroin from him.

The police said during investigation, it came to light that Gurjant had been supplying heroin in Khanna, Gobindgarh, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana and Jagraon for a long time.

Yadav said the police had booked three of them under the NDPS Act and secured their remand. He said they would investigate from where Gurjant used to get heroin and who were his customers, so that they could be admitted to de-addiction centre for treatment.

