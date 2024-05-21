Gang of mobile tower equipment thieves busted in Patiala

Patiala, May 19
The police claimed to have arrested an interstate gang involved in over two dozen thefts of base transceiver station (BTS) units installed on mobile towers. The police said the gang was involved in stealing mobile tower equipment which resulted in dropped calls and weak mobile phone signals.
Police officials of the crime investigating agency was on the prowl following recent cases of BTS unit thefts in Patiala. A senior CIA official said, “Our teams worked on technical and CCTV footages available from the crime scene and managed to arrest three interstate thieves, including a minor. The suspects are involved in theft cases in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.”
The police have recovered over 25 stolen BTS units. A police official said, “BTS units are responsible for delivering the cellular signal to the consumer’s cell phone as it moves from one tower range to another. Break in this signal result in dropped calls, causing inconvenience to consumers and losses to service providers. A single BTS unit is worth over Rs 1.25 lakh.”
The suspects have been identified as Amit Rana of Uchana Kalan village in Haryana and Raj Kumar of Sultanpur district in UP. The police said another accomplice who is a minor has also been booked in the case. The police said they have recovered 25 stolen devices from the possession of the suspects, adding that further questioning in the matter was underway.
