Gang of robbers busted

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 16

With the arrest of five persons, the district police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers and extortionists. The police recovered two pistols, live cartridges, a car, cash and goods worth Rs 5 lakh, seven motorcycles, iron rods and knives.

Addressing the media, SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal said the police received a tip-off that a gang of robbers was planning to strike. The SSP added a police party led by SP(D) Digvijay Kapil was constituted and during a naka, the team intercepted a car bearing registration number PB-65 R-5019. The driver tried to flee but the police team caught and took him into custody, along with other occupants of the car

The SSP said during the preliminary interrogation it was revealed that Arshdeep Singh and Chand Singh were also involved in the robbery of Rs 50 Lakh

cash from a trader at Mandi Gobindgarh.

She said both of them, along with Ravi, also used to make threats and extort money.