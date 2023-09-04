Gang of robbers busted, five held

Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 3

The police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of five of its members and recovered a pistol, six cartridges and sharp weapons, a car and four motorcycles from them.

DSP Raj Kumar Sharma said they had a tip-off that certain suspicious youths were planning a robbery near Madhopur village. He said a police team carried out a raid and arrested the youths.

The suspects were identified as Rachpal Singh and Simarjot Singh, both residents of Pamaur village, Arvinder Singh of Kamali village, Dilwar Khan of Kharora village and Satbir Singh of Sanipur.

They revealed that theirs was a seven-member gang. Two of their accomplices are on the run.

