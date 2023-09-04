Gang of robbers busted, five held

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 3
The police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of five of its members and recovered a pistol, six cartridges and sharp weapons, a car and four motorcycles from them.
DSP Raj Kumar Sharma said they had a tip-off that certain suspicious youths were planning a robbery near Madhopur village. He said a police team carried out a raid and arrested the youths.
The suspects were identified as Rachpal Singh and Simarjot Singh, both residents of Pamaur village, Arvinder Singh of Kamali village, Dilwar Khan of Kharora village and Satbir Singh of Sanipur.
They revealed that theirs was a seven-member gang. Two of their accomplices are on the run.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden 'disappointed' Xi won't attend G20 Summit in New Delhi, says 'but I am going to get to see him'
The last time the two Presidents met was at the G20 Summit i...
'I don't think Trump is going to be the nominee, it's going to be me': Nikki Haley
Indian-American presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said ...
Vivek Ramaswamy will ‘pardon Trump’ if elected to power in 2024
Says charges on Trump related to Espionage Act 'un-American'
UP youth steals Shivling from temple after his wish for marriage not fulfilled
The stolen Shivling is found 'hidden under a pile of leaves ...