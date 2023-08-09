Gang of robbers busted, four in Fatehgarh police net

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 8

The police claimed to have busted a gang of looters-cum-snatchers with the arrest of its four members. Their accomplice is at large. The police also recovered a car, a motorcycle, 19 mobile phones, sharp weapons and Rs 15,000 from the suspects.

Addressing mediapersons, DSP Raj Kumar Sharma said a few days ago, five car-borne miscreants had looted a trader, Sikkam Gaba, a resident of Sirhind, who was coming on scooter along with his friend Ishant from Mandi Gobindgarh. The victim was attacked on the service road near Khanpur village. The robbers made off with cash and their cell phones.

The DSP said a team led by the Sirhind police station SHO nabbed four members of the gang following a tip-off. The suspects were identified as Dilpreet Singh, Sonu, Ranjit Singh and Sattu, all residents of Bhikhi. Their accomplice is at large.

The police said during preliminary investigation, the suspects revealed that they used to snatch mobile phones, cash, vehicles and jewellery.

A case has been registered against the suspects.

