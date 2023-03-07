Gang of robbers held with arms in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 6

The police have arrested four car robbers and seized two pistols from their possession. The police have started investigations as to how the suspects managed to procure the weapons after getting in touch with a terrorist settled abroad since past several years.

While addressing the media, Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said on March 3, two men had visited a car dealer to buy a second hand SUV. “When the two men, accompanied by an employee of the showroom went for a test drive of the car, two other men waiting on the highway threatened the employee with a piston and escaped with the vehicle,” the SSP said.

A team led by CIA staff in-charge Shaminder Singh and Patran SHO Harmanpreet Singh visited the crime scene and collected vital clues in the case. “Our teams were successful in arresting Gurinder Singh, Gurlal Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Taranjit Singh, all residents of Dhanaula,” Shaminder said. He added that the suspects were arrested while travelling in a vehicle bearing fake number plate.

The SSP said during investigation, the name of Surinder Singh Baba of Thikriwala village came up. Baba had allegedly supplied weapons to the four suspects. “Baba is currently abroad and operating from there. Further probe in the case is on,” he said.

The police said several cases of murder, robbery, theft and other crimes had already been registered against the arrested gang members. “Gurinder Singh is the kingpin of the gang,” the SSP said.