Gangster Malkeet sent to three-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 26

Almost 10 days after a wanted criminal, Malkeet Chitta, was injured in an encounter with the Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) staff near the Passiana police station, the police today formally arrested him. Injured on December 16, Malkeet was undergoing treatment in a government hospital after being shot in the knee.

On December 16, a CIA (Patiala) team, led by in-charge Shaminder Singh, was chasing the 21-year-old Malkeet, wanted in a murder and attempt-to-murder case registered at the Tripuri police station. “When the police told him to surrender, he fired three rounds at them. The area was cordoned and in the exchange of fire, he was injured,” said Patiala SSP Varun Sharma. “A country-made pistol and six cartridges were seized from him.”

Malkeet, a resident of Abchal Nagar, has allegedly been involved in six criminal cases. “He was undergoing treatment and was formally arrested on Monday after the doctors declared him fit. His questioning in many cases is vital as he is suspected to be linked to some other gangsters already in jail,” said a police official.

Shaminder Singh confirmed that Malkeet was presented at a local court, which sent him to a three-day police remand. “We want to ascertain his links with various criminals lodged in jails and also investigate how he managed to get weapons,” he stated.