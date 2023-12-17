Gangster shot at in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 16

A wanted criminal, allegedly involved in six cases of murder, loot and attempt to murder, was injured in an encounter with the Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) staff near the Passiana police station late in the evening today. The police shifted him to the hospital and cordoned off the area when the reports last came in. According to SSP Varun Sharma, a CIA (Patiala) team, led by in charge Shaminder Singh, was chasing the criminal, identified as Malkeet Chitta (21), a resident of Abchal Nagar here, who was wanted in a murder and attempt-to-murder case registered at the Tripuri police station.

“As the police party told him to surrender, he fired three rounds at them. The area was cordoned off and in the exchange of fire, he received injuries on his leg,” said the SSP. “A countrymade pistol along with six cartridges have been seized from him,” he said.