Garbage cleared from MRF premises, roadside in Patiala

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Patiala, today cleared garbage that had spilled onto the roadside from the material recovery facility (MRF) site near the Government College of Physical Education and transported it to the landfill site.

The garbage, which had accumulated due to the non-functional compactor, hydraulic hook-loader and breakdown of the transport vehicle attached to this facility, had caused inconvenience to the local residents and commuters in the area.

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Mayor Kundan Gogia said, MC workers lifted the accumulated waste from the MRF premises as well as the roadside and transported it for proper disposal at the landfill site restoring the affected stretch of road.

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Gogia said the civic body had acted promptly after the issue was highlighted. He said the accumulated garbage was removed and the area cleaned to prevent inconvenience to local residents and commuters. He said the Municipal Corporation would ensure that garbage was lifted regularly from the MRF centres and that machinery and vehicles required for waste transportation were kept functional.

This particular MRF centre caters to waste generated from several institutions and residential areas in the vicinity, including Government College of Physical Education, Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University and Government Bikram College of Commerce.