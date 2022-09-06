General category federation takes up demands with Health Minister

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 5

A delegation of the General Category Welfare Federation today met Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra and discussed their demands regarding welfare of general category employees and submitted a memorandum in this regard. The delegation was led by Jaswant Singh Dhaliwal, federation state president, Kuldeep Singh Ratoll, president, PSPCL/PSTCL unit, Hargurmit Singh, finance secretary, Surinder Singh, district president and others.

In a release issued here today, Dhaliwal stated that the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and they discussed all their demands. The health minister assured that their issues and concerns would be resolved soon, he said. Earlier, a meeting of the federation with representative of the Chief Minister was held on August 22. The main demand of the federation is appointment of a chairperson and members of the Punjab State General Category Commission established for the welfare of the general category employees so that their problems can be resolved in a time-bound manner.

The other demand of the federation is that the benefit of reservation to people, who have become prosperous and crossed the poverty limit, should not be extended. The reservation should be based on economic criteria and not on caste basis. The federation also wants that reserved constituencies should be rotated so that people from the general category can contest from these areas and vice versa.

Jouramajra pledges eyes

The Health Minister, Punjab, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, during a visit to Government Dental College in the city today on the occasion of 37th National Eye Donation Fortnight took a pledge to donate his eyes.

He said, “Government hospitals in the state will not remain only referral hospitals. The government will fill vacancies of doctors at Mata Kaushalya Hospital and Government Rajindra Hospital in the city. These hospitals will be upgraded to provide services like those provided at the PGI, Chandigarh.”

He said the government was also working on ways of creating packages to provide health services to foreigners at Government Rajindra Hospital.