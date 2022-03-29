General House of civic body passes Rs121-crore Budget

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, March 28

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Patiala, cancelled its finance and contract committee meeting today. Later, the MC General House passed the annual budget of Rs121.26 crore.

While insiders said the meeting was cancelled due to absence of members, Mayor Sanjeev Bittu said he cancelled the meeting as the General House had the powers to pass the MC Budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The MC said it expected to spend Rs 81.42 crore on administrative works, Rs 3.20 crore on contingent matters and Rs 36.64 crore on development works falling under the MC area.

All three MLAs of Patiala (Urban), Patiala (Rural) and Sanour, Senior Deputy Mayor Yogi, councillors Krishan Chand Budhu, Harvinder Singh Nippi and others were missing from the General House meeting.

The House comprising 23 councillors, including Mayor Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, councillors Atul Joshi, Vijay Kuka, Ramanpreet Kaur Jonny Kohli and others passed the yearly Budget in under 10 minutes.

The Mayor said the MC had collected Rs 2 lakh against its expected income of Rs 3 lakh from parking-related tax. “This year, we will increase the collection amount and are planning to bring policies in this regard.”

The MC is also expected to fall short of its target collection from water supply and sewerage tax due to special concessions given by the state government.

He said: “We are expecting Rs 8 crore against a target collection of Rs 12.50 crore. We will write to the government and demand that it should fill the gap.”

The MC’s building branch target collection for the next fiscal has been increased by Rs 4 crore. Its collection from additional excise duty, license fee, property tax, arrears, municipal fund, electricity and municipal tax heads have also been increased.

First-time MLA attends council meeting

After becoming MLA for the first time, Gurdev Singh Dev Mann participated in a House meeting of Nabha Municipal Council today.

The house comprises 23 ward councillors and the area MLA.

Sukhdeep Kamboj, Council Executive Officer, said Mann participated in the meeting for the first time after having become the MLA from the constituency.

He said: “A number of matters were discussed during the meeting, including the cleaning of the main nullah of the town. We have assured that the council will prepare estimates for the cleanliness project and tenders will be issued soon.”

On the protest of cleanliness workers of the municipal council, he said workers had been agitating for the past two months and the funds for their salaries would be discharged this week.