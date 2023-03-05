Patiala, March 4
A group of 34 alumni gathered at their alma mater, Modern Senior Secondary School, to celebrate the golden jubilee reunion on March 3.
The alumni were accorded a warm welcome by the school band, followed by various performances by the tiny tots and a special performance by Kudrat, the music teacher. Former students Harminder Singh Mann, Navneet Dullat and Sanjeev Garg shared their views.
