Goldsmiths seek arms licences

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 16

A delegation of the district unit of the Akhil Bhartiya Swarnkar Sangh submitted a memorandum to the SSP, Dr Ravjot Grewal, flagging security concerns and urged her to issue them arms licences.

Its district president, Surinder Astha, said the recent attacks on goldsmiths had instilled fear among them and in such a situation, it was very difficult to run business. He urged the SSP that they should be provided with adequate security and issued arms licences, so that they could protect themselves.

While talking to mediapersons, Astha said a goldsmith had been killed in Moga recently. The law and order situation in the state was deteriorating day by day. Palwinder is survived by Singh young children and the government should help the family and arrest the killers.