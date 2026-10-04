Government Bikram College conducts annual general meet for parents

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) for the academic session 2026-2027 was held under the guidance of Principal Skinder Kaur at Government Bikram College of Commerce on Saturday. The event commenced with a traditional lamp lighting ceremony, symbolising the beginning of the proceedings in a positive and auspicious manner.

Kaur welcomed the parents and expressed gratitude to all guests and faculty members for their active participation in the meeting. She appreciated their continued support and cooperation in strengthening the partnership between the college and parents for the holistic development of students.

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The meeting formally commenced with a welcome address by Reetu Kapoor, the Finance Secretary of the PTA. She then presented the audited annual statement of the PTA, providing a comprehensive overview of the financial status, including income, expenditure and the allocation of resources for various initiatives.

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The Executive Council members of the PTA for the academic session 2026–27 were elected. The college Principal was the president. Amita Singla was elected as the senior vice president, Dr Paramjit Kaur as vice president, Jaspinderpal Singh as Secretary, Dr Reetu Kapoor as Finance Secretary, Dr Rekha Rani as college Bursar.

The elected members will oversee and coordinate activities aimed at enhancing cooperation between parents and the college administration. Resolutions were passed and approved by the executive PTA body members.

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An interactive session with parents provided an open platform for them to share their concerns and suggestions with great zeal and zest.