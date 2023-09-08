Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Patiala, September 7
Government doctors in the district have been warned against indulging in private practice. The list includes senior medical officers (SMOs), gynaecologists, general physicians and others.
Following repeated complaints and due to doctors’ failure to desist from the illegal practice, Civil Surgeon Raminder Kaur has issued a fresh notice to health practitioners.
The Civil Surgeon said it had come to her notice that some government doctors, including SMOs and medical officers, were doing private practice simultaneously. “This is a violation of norms,” she said.
The Civil Surgeon said her office would initiate legal action against senior medical officers and medical officers found indulging in private practice.
Health officials said numerous doctors indulge in private practice. Many of them work at their own clinics while others provide consultation services at clinics of their relatives, parents and spouses. They said doctors of all specialities could be found openly flouting the norms.
“They do their government jobs and later attend to patients during the evening hours. They charge consultation fees, all of which is illegal,” they said.
In fact, private practice on part of government recruits is a common practice throughout the district.
Senior health practitioners pointed out that as per norms, the doctors can either do a government job or private practice. “Some medical practitioners at government establishments entice patients to their private clinics,” they pointed out.
