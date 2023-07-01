Government looks at staff rationalisation

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 30

The state government and Punjabi University have finally started talks on proper utilisation of the university’s extra workforce.

The university will now devise a plan to shift extra employees elsewhere within the university or to other state departments to lessen the fiscal burden.

The matter of extra workforce, especially non-teaching officials, has been the leading cause of an increase in the university’s expenditure on salaries and pensions in the past many years. The university at present spends nearly 39 crore per month on salaries and pensions.

The university, while sharing information about a recent meeting with Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Finance Secretary Gurpreet Kaur, said, “The Punjab Government has requested details of all university employees. During the discussion, the financial management of the university was a key point, and the rationalisation of employee deployment was considered. It was discussed how to proceed with the rationalisation process if there is a surplus of employees. They can either be reassigned within the university or transferred to another institution under the Punjab Government.”

University officials said the University will prepare a detailed report on the matter.

Registrar Navjot Kaur said the aim behind the move was to reduce the financial burden of the university, and address the understaffing issues in other public institutions. She added that the employees’ interests will be taken into consideration throughout this process.

Officials on the campus said the university had more than 3,000 non-teaching employees. They said, “In fact, the university has been shelling out on salaries, and because of a lack of funds in the past many years, it has failed to fill its vacancies of teaching faculty members. The university requires 1,067 regular teaching officials but has no more than 600.”

The matter of extra workforce at the university, leading to excessive expenditure, had come to light and was discussed by former VC BS Ghuman with the Higher Education Secretary and other state officials before he left the university in November 2020.