Government Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, honours alumni

Patiala, May 13
Two alumni of Government Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, visited their alma mater and motivated the students. They were also honoured on the occasion. Abishek Vatsyaya, who is a Lieutenant Commander in Indian Navy, and Gurbakshish Singh Antal, who is district SVEEP Nodal Officer, Patiala, reached the school premises today. While addressing the students, Abishek exhorted them to work hard in life and join Indian armed forces to serve the country. Gurbakshish Singh honoured the students’ volunteers, who had participated to make the recent Assembly election a success. Principal Balwinder Kaur urged the students to walk on their footsteps and achieve big in life. ANO Satvir Singh Gill, Gagandeep Singh and other teachers were also present on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
27 dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up
Two floors have been gutted | 50-60 persons rescued
Chintan Shivir: Congress moots 'one family, one ticket' formula, but waiver for the Gandhis
New organisational unit ‘Mandal’ on cards
20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Major political outfits banking heavily on South Asians in g...
Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large
Pakistan-based gangster Harwinder Rinda and Canada-based gan...