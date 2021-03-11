Government Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, honours alumni

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 13

Two alumni of Government Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, visited their alma mater and motivated the students. They were also honoured on the occasion. Abishek Vatsyaya, who is a Lieutenant Commander in Indian Navy, and Gurbakshish Singh Antal, who is district SVEEP Nodal Officer, Patiala, reached the school premises today. While addressing the students, Abishek exhorted them to work hard in life and join Indian armed forces to serve the country. Gurbakshish Singh honoured the students’ volunteers, who had participated to make the recent Assembly election a success. Principal Balwinder Kaur urged the students to walk on their footsteps and achieve big in life. ANO Satvir Singh Gill, Gagandeep Singh and other teachers were also present on the occasion.