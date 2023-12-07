Government Mohindra College, Patiala, holds youth well-being programme

Patiala, December 6
Government Mohindra College organised a youth wellbeing programme on its campus to mobilise participation of students in the 1.8 billion Young People for Change Campaign.
A seven-day workshop on 'Multi-dimensional framework of youth well-being', artificial intelligence-based Chatbot campaign, What Young People Want (WYPW) research project, digital advocacy and Mohindra Youth well-being mobilisation camps were organised by the Department of Psychology to promote awareness on comprehensive well-being of young people. Students were motivated to share their perspectives, demands and opinions through the WYPW digital chatbot survey.
The faculty of the Department of Psychology - Gurpreet Kaur Sandhu, HOD, Akanksha Soni and Assistant Professor Amandeep Kaur - mobilised participation of 2,000 youth from Punjab in the 1.8 Billion Young People for Change Campaign.
