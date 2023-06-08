Government not releasing DA dues, rue pensioners

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 7

The Punjab Government Pensioners’ Association in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Harjit Singh today lashed out at the state government for not conceding to their demands.

Harjit said the Punjab Government was not releasing their dearness allowance dues or implementing cashless schemes.

He said the association took out a flag march against the government in Jalandhar on May 7, but to no avail. He said if they are not called for a meeting, they would take the legal course and go to the court against the government.