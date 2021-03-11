Government reclaims 57 acres of encroached land in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 2

Taking forward the state government’s initiative to remove illegal encroachments from panchayat land, the government today freed 43 acres of land encroached in Nain Khurd village on the Bhadson road, and 14 acres of shamlat land at Hulka village in Rajpura. Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal who was in the city said the government would request encroachers to free the land on their own. The government will also acquire its land associated with pending court cases through a panel of advocates, he said.

Dhaliwal went to Nain Khurd village where a family had illegally acquired 43 acres of government land. He said the family had itself decided to give up hold of the land to the state government. “We expect the other families and people of the state to follow in their footsteps and let go of their hold on the government land at the earliest”, he said.

Dhaliwal said the prevalent system was responsible for illegal encroachment of government land. “The land is acquired with the involvement of ministers, secretaries of departments, BDPOs and panchayat sarpanches. As per the Panchayati Raj Act, the BDPOs are required to act against such illegal encroachments in three months,” the minister said. He added the government would free all land in illegal possession of former ministers and MLAs as well.

He said, “The government will take control of land in all departments, including the Forest Department and the Rural Development and Panchayats Department. The income generated from such lands will help increase the government’s revenue.”

He said the government would free another chunk of 14 acres of government land from Hulka village in Banur.

The minister said the government would also acquire land associated with pending court cases through a panel of advocates. “We have demanded a panel of advocates from the Advocate General, Punjab, which will contest court cases to free all such government land from illegal possession”, he said.