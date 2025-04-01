DT
PT
Governor felicitates Sirhind entrepreneur

Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 06:54 AM Apr 01, 2025 IST
A resident of Sirhind, Deepika Suri, has been conferred with the prestigious Iron Lady Award by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. The award recognises her journey as a successful entrepreneur, celebrating her determination, resilience, and achievements.

Suri ventured into hospitality business, establishing Rana Heritage and Riyasat-E-Rana, which have been recognised as Punjab’s Best Banquet Hall by the Punjab Tourism Department.

,Ashok Sood, a social activist congratulated Suri, saying the award was a testament to her visionary leadership and unwavering dedication.

