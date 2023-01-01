Govt assures help to bring Bindra's body from Canada

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 31

A day after the sudden death of a 25-year-old Patiala boy, family members today demanded the government’s intervention in bringing back the body here for the last rites. The Punjab Government today assured the bereaved family that it would put in all efforts to bring back the body from Canada.

A senior official said, “We will cooperate with the family in every possible manner. The government has issued necessary directions to ensure all help on humanitarian grounds.”

Harasis Singh Bindra died in Brampton, Canada, on December 29, just two days after landing in the country.

Senior government functionaries today visited the family members and assured them that the government was already in touch with the Canadian authorities and that all possible efforts would be made.

Bindra was a resident of Officer Colony in Patiala. He had completed BSc and had left for Canada on December 26 for further studies. However, on December 29, the family was informed of his demise by doctors.

His relatives said he was happy to leave for Canada. “He spoke to his mother after landing in the country and showed her his lodging. He had gone to buy a SIM where he fell down after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was taken to a hospital. Later, doctors informed us about his death,” a relative said.

Tejinder Singh, the deceased’s maternal grandfather, said, “Harasis’s father had died a few years ago. His mother Kawaljit Kaur is a schoolteacher and is the only breadwinner of the family. The boy did not get a job in India and decided to go abroad.” The family had taken a loan to send Bindra abroad.