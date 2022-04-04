Govt docs flout norms, run private clinics in city

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, April 3

Despite the ban on private practice by the state government, some doctors of the Punjab Health Department are easily available at their private clinics. It has been learnt that many doctors of the Health Department, despite the warnings issued by the new Health Minister, find private practice a normal thing and have been running their clinics. Even Senior Medical Officers (SMOs) of the Health Department are not refraining from this practice.

A Senior Medical Officer, an ENT specialist, is said to have been providing online consultation for Rs 150 apart from his private clinic. A general physician was also seen indulging in private practice at his residence in the Nabha town. Besides, some gynaecologists have been allegedly indulging in the banned practice.

Sources in the Health Department said that private practice by doctors was an open secret and had been a new normal for many years.

Scandalously, there is no check from higher ups and experts take it as a tacit go-ahead from them.

Dr Vijay Singla, Health Minister, during his visit to Patiala had said that doctors could only do one thing—either private practice or government job.

Dr Jatinder Kansal, who has been given additional charge of Patiala Civil Surgeon, said that private practice was not allowed as per government rules. He said, “We will write to higher ups if someone files a complaint against any government doctor indulging in private practice.”

A doctor of the Health Department, posted at Community Health Centre (CHC), Model Town, Patiala, who wished not to be named, said, “Since they have been indulging in private practice, they are not dedicated towards their duties.” She further said even senior bureaucrats visit their private clinics.

Dr Parneet Kaur, press secretary, Patiala PCMS Association, said, “We have asked members to refrain from private practice. We are doing our bit and have elected, in our association, only those who have been dedicated towards their duty at government clinics.”