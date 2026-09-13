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Home / Patiala / Govt employees, pensioners stage protest near minister’s residence in Patiala

Govt employees, pensioners stage protest near minister’s residence in Patiala

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:04 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Union members protest outside Health Minister Balbir Singh’s residence in Patiala. RAJESH SACHAR
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The Punjab government employees, pensioners and honorarium workers on Saturday staged a protest outside the residence of Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh in Patiala, demanding the fulfilment of their long-pending demands.

The protesters, under the banner of the Punjab Employees and Pensioners Sanjha Front and Employees Manch Punjab, first held a rally at PUDA Ground before marching towards the minister’s residence. Despite attempts by police to stop the employees, they broke through the barricades and reached the gate of minister’s house.

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The protesting organisations accused the Punjab Government of failing to address several key demands, including the release of pending 18 per cent dearness allowance (DA) instalments and arrears, implementation of the 2.59 multiplication factor for pensioners and employees in unrevised categories and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

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They also demanded regularisation of contractual and outsourced employees, minimum wages for honorarium workers, including mid-day meal workers, ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers and restoration of 37 discontinued allowances, among other demands.

The unions further sought implementation of Punjab pay scales for employees recruited after July 17, 2020, payment of full salaries during the probation period and resolution of other issues listed in their demands charter.

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The protesters alleged that despite directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the government had failed to release the pending DA instalments and arrears. They also accused the government of avoiding meetings with the joint coordination committee and spreading misleading information about employees’ demands.

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