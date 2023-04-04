Govt hikes Punjabi University's monthly grant to Rs 30 crore

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 3

The state government has increased Punjabi University's monthly grant to Rs 30 crore. A letter regarding a grant of Rs 90 crore for the first three months of the ongoing fiscal, which is in possession of Chandigarh Tribune, was today issued by the Ministry of Finance to the Department of Higher Education.

The government has thus fulfilled a longstanding demand of the university, which is set to help pull the institution out of the fiscal deficit.

CM Bhagwant Mann, along with Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, had given an assurance regarding the same in the Legislative Assembly.

This comes after the university's estimated budget deficit had climbed to the highest ever at Rs 285 crore.

Without the new hike in grant, the university was expected to shell out Rs 648 crore as overall expenditure against its estimated income of Rs 363 crore.