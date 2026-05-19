Govt Medical College student stabbed to death in Patiala PG accomodation

A second-year student of Government Medical College was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified persons late on Monday night. Advertisement

The victim has been identified as Kamaldeep Kumar Mittal, a resident of Bareta village in Mansa.

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The incident came to light after the victim did not take phone calls from his family members. Concerned relatives informed his local guardians, who then alerted the police.

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Senior police officers who reached the scene said that the victim’s body was found lying in a pool of blood inside his room at a paying guest facility where he was staying.

“We are probing the case. We suspect the role of another person from the same village. The body bore multiple stab injuries near the neck,” said the police.

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“We have registered an FIR and further probe is under way,” the officials added.