Government schools in district lack fire safety equipment

Patiala, December 28
Most government schools in Patiala lack installation of fire safety equipment. Despite repeated directions issued to school authorities by the fire wing of the Municipal Corporation, the lapse has largely gone unchecked.
Most private schools in the district have installed fire safety equipment in adherence to the department’s directives.
Alternative provision
Due to lack of proper fire safety equipment, we have to make alternative provisions. Therefore, we keep sand and water buckets available and ready at all times. —A govt school Teacher
The MC fire wing regularly issues directions to private offices as well as government authorities to ensure installation of the equipment. An official from the department said, “We issue notices to the departments and private premises. We had recently issued notices to all the government as well as private schools and colleges to make necessary provisions as per the directions of the office of the Deputy Commissioner.
Another official of the department said, “Most government schools in the city lack the necessary fire safety equipment. Only a few of them have installed the equipment at laboratories and other selected places. They send estimates for the installations to the higher-ups, but only a few have made the installations. Whereas, almost all private schools in the district have made the installations.”
School officials said due to lack of proper fire safety equipment, including fire alarm systems, water storage, pumps and others, they keep buckets of sand and water at hand at all times. “We have to make alternate provisions. Therefore, we keep sand and water buckets available and ready at all times,” a school teacher said.
District Education Officer (Secondary Education) Harinder Kaur when contacted said, “We have over 364 higher and senior secondary schools in the district. We have kept fire extinguishers at hand at the schools. We have also installed water hoses and other necessary items at the labs. But we can’t make the provisions at all places due to lack of funds.
DEO (Primary Education) Amarjit Singh said, “There are 939 primary schools here. Our schools can use management funds for the purpose. We issue directions to the schools every time when the fire department approaches us.
