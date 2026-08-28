Govt services in Patiala hit as employees protest over DA, OPS

Government services were severely hit in the Patiala district on Thursday with the state government employees observing mass leave over their long-pending demands. Protests were also held at various locations.

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The call for the strike was given by Sanjha Mulazim Manch. The mass casual leave by the government employees was observed in all departments, affecting the routine working. The employees are demanding pending dearness allowance (DA) arrears and other government benefits.

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The Mini Secretariat also wore a deserted look as a many employees, particularly ministerial staff, stayed away from work. Routine work in various government departments remained affected, leaving people in the lurch.

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The government schools remained open, but regular classes were not held as teaching and non-teaching staff extended support to the strike.

The healthcare services were also affected. The doctors did not attend to patients in the OPD at Mata Kaushalya Hospital. Though some patients reached the hospital, the registration counters remained closed. Dr Sumit Singh, a doctor, told the media that OPD services would not be provided, though emergency services would continue.

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The chairperson of the United Nurses Association Arti Bali said their associate nurses have extended full support to the strike at the Government Rajindra Medical College and Hospital.

Interestingly, the private transporters and auto-rickshaw drivers also bore the brunt of the strike. Raju, an auto-rickshaw owner, said that he usually earns Rs 1000 to Rs 1200 per day but today he earned only Rs 150 till afternoon. “There should be no strikes because it affects all sections of the society particularly the poor people,” he said.

Harjit Singh, a private bus operator, also maintained that the bus owners also suffered losses as there were very less passengers.