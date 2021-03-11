Govt takes control of 7.5 acres in Sanaur

Patiala, May 5
Taking forward its process of freeing illegally acquired government land throughout the state, the government today freed 7.5 acre land at Charason village in Sanaur here. DDPO Sukhchain Singh Papra said all illegal encroachments on government land would be removed in Patiala district.
He said all illegal occupants of government lands were requested to vacate the land at the earliest. “Else the government will carry out legal action against them”, he said.
Officials said the court of DDPO-cum-Collector Patiala as per the Punjab Village Common Lands Act had issued directions for vacation of the particular land in 2008. The shamlat land was finally taken into government possession today and handed over to gram panchayat Charason.
Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal had recently paid a visit to Patiala when the government took control of 57 acres of government land on the Bhadson Road and at Rajpura.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police
The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...
HC turns down plea to keep BJP leader Bagga in Haryana, next hearing on Saturday
Bagga’s counsel Chetan Mittal raised a question on his arres...
AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga
Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...
Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India's position on Ukraine
India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...