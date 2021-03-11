Govt takes control of 7.5 acres in Sanaur

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 5

Taking forward its process of freeing illegally acquired government land throughout the state, the government today freed 7.5 acre land at Charason village in Sanaur here. DDPO Sukhchain Singh Papra said all illegal encroachments on government land would be removed in Patiala district.

He said all illegal occupants of government lands were requested to vacate the land at the earliest. “Else the government will carry out legal action against them”, he said.

Officials said the court of DDPO-cum-Collector Patiala as per the Punjab Village Common Lands Act had issued directions for vacation of the particular land in 2008. The shamlat land was finally taken into government possession today and handed over to gram panchayat Charason.

Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal had recently paid a visit to Patiala when the government took control of 57 acres of government land on the Bhadson Road and at Rajpura.