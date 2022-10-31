Govt yet to nominate three members to Punjabi University Syndicate

Patiala, October 30
The state government is yet to nominate three members to the Punjabi University Syndicate. The university is set to hold a meeting of the Syndicate — the highest decision-making body of the institution — later this week.
Insiders on the university campus said the state government had recently nominated three members to the university Senate. “But, the government had failed to nominate the members to the university Syndicate even four months after the tenure of the previous members came to an end in June. The government should show interest in the university’s functioning,” a faculty member said.
Faculty members said the Syndicate was the highest decision-making body of the university. “The Syndicate takes the university’s decisions with regards to financial, administrative and educational matters from time to time. In such a scenario, it is important that along with the Minister of Higher Education and Secretary, Higher Education, the government should nominate three members to the Syndicate to keep an eye on its functioning,” said a faculty member.
Meanwhile, insiders said the university was set to hold a meeting of the Syndicate on November 3.
