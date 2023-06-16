Grandson strangles woman, makes off with her jewellery

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 15

A man allegedly strangled his grandmother to death and dumped the body in the fields before fleeing with jewellery items she was wearing at Khanian village here on Wednesday.

Dumps body in roadside fields The suspect, allegedly a drug addict, took his grandmother in a car on the pretext that they would meet his mother. On the way, he forcibly started removing two gold bangles and two rings she was wearing. During the scuffle, he strangled her and threw the body in the roadside fields and fled the spot.

Passersby noticed the body following which the police were informed about it.

Amloh DSP Jangjit Singh said Daljit Singh, son of deceased Harminder Kaur (82), a resident of Khanian village and uncle of the suspect, in his complaint stated that Ranbir Singh (32) had taken his mother in his car (PB-09-F-0058) on some pretext. Later, her body was recovered from the field in the village and the gold jewellery she was wearing was found missing.

The DSP said the police swung into action and arrested the suspect.

The police said the suspect confessed to the crime during the investigation. A case under Sections 302 and 404 of the IPC was registered at the Amloh police station.