Green ‘SKOCH’: Patiala MC gets national award for environment conservation

The Municipal Corporation of Patiala (MC) has received the prestigious SKOCH Award for its outstanding work in environment conservation and promotion of green cover, making it the first MC in Punjab to receive this award in the environment category.

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The award was received by Joint Commissioner Manreet Rana and two urban planners, Jagdeep Singh and Shubham Jindal, during a ceremony in New Delhi on June 20. Rana said the MC had developed forests over 57 acres and created 10 kilometres of walking trails across the city under a government-backed initiative to preserve environment and increase forest cover.

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The project included the development of two Miyawaki forests over 4.5 acres, one opposite Phulkian Press and another near the MRF Centre. Besides, three conventional forests were developed over 29 acres in the army area, 12 acres opposite the Toyota agency and seven acres near the Verka factory.

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As part of the selection process, Joint Commissioner Manreet Rana made a detailed presentation before the high-level jury of the SKOCH Institution, highlighting the project’s environmental impact and achievements. Following a rigorous two-stage evaluation process, the Patiala MC’s project was selected for the award.

Expressing satisfaction over the achievement, Mayor Kundan Gogia, Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal and Additional Commissioner Simarpreet Kaur congratulated the project team and residents. Instituted in 2003 by the SKOCH Group, the SKOCH Award recognises institutions and organisations that make significant contributions to governance, development and public service delivery in the country.