Gridlock leaves motorists harried

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 16

The change in government office timing to 7.30 am to 2 pm has already caused inconvenience to residents and commuters due to traffic jams. The problem was compounded as the Chief Minister inaugurated the new bus stand on the Patiala-Rajpura road today. Although the inauguration took place today, buses from the new bus stand will only start operating after the infrastructure is shifted from the old bus stand.

Schoolchildren who usually commute by three-wheelers were stuck in traffic, and the overall movement of traffic was slow on the Passey road, near Leela Bhawan Market and other areas.

Residents have pointed out that the traffic movement in the city has worsened since the government changed the office timings. Since the timings of the closing of schools and government offices overlap, there is traffic congestion on the roads. This affects both school children and government officials.

“Now the city witnesses a chaos during early morning and afternoon hours. The schoolchildren as well as government officials and others are left stuck on roads. Today, the inauguration programme increased the traffic problem further,” a resident said.

Although cops were present at various chowks in the city, the traffic movement remained sluggish. However, the traffic congestion on the Patiala-Rajpura road, extending from the old bus stand to the new bus stand, would persist for some days. In his speech, the Chief Minister said both the new and old bus stands would remain functional.