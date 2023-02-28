Guardians of Governance resent termination of their services

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 27

Hundreds of Guardians of Governance (GoGs) protested outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here today over the termination of their services. They said it was unfortunate that the AAP government which came to power with the promise to generate employment, terminated their services without giving notice in an arbitrary manner.

The protesters raised slogans against the government and burnt effigies of the leaders of the ruling party.

While addressing the protesters, Capt Balbir Singh Sekhon, head of the GOG organisation, termed the government action an insult to ex-servicemen. He said during the previous Congress government, GoGs were recruited to control corruption and to implement government-sponsored welfare schemes at grassroots level and their honorarium was also fixed.

Sekhon said it was unfortunate that the AAP government that came to power with the promise of generating employment, terminated their services without issuing any notice in an arbitrary manner. He said as many as 4,300 GOGs in Punjab and 158 in the district had become idle because of the termination. He said during the previous government, there were 25 departments under the GoGs. Wherever corruption was reported or people faced difficulties, the GoGs used to prepare a report and submit it to the government, following which action was taken.

Sekhon claimed that even during the tenure of the AAP government, the GoGs continued their work and sent reports to the government, but it did not take any action based on the reports. This makes it clear that the government does not want to end corruption, he alleged.

Sekhon demanded a meeting with the CM.